Brian Windhorst Identifies Most Likely Outcome For Jaylen Brown-Celtics Pact

The Celtics have an important decision to make about one of their best players in the near future.

Jaylen Brown is in position for a new contract this offseason. Since Brown was named to the 2023 All-NBA Second Team, the Celtics can offer the 2016 first-rounder a five-year extension worth $295 million — $100 million more than the maximum offering had Brown not earned one of the 15 All-NBA spots.

If Boston deems Brown not worth a highly lucrative long-term deal, it could look to trade him in the coming months. But according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, a blockbuster trade involving the two-time All-Star is unlikely.

“I would be stunned,” Windhorst said of a possible Brown trade on the latest “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast. “In talking to people on both sides, I think there’s a very good chance they’re gonna find ground on that (extension).”

Retaining Brown would satisfy fellow franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum, who argued it’s “extremely important” for the Celtics to sign the 26-year-old to a long-term deal. Other folks with Celtics ties, however, believe the storied organization should split up the Brown-Tatum tandem.

As for Brown himself, he wasn’t ready to talk about his future after the Celtics’ season-ending loss Monday night at TD Garden.