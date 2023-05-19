Highly Touted Bruins Prospects Weigh In On Being Part Of Boston Organization

The Boston Bruins will be holding their annual rookie camp at HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y. from Sept. 13-18. While the roster has yet to be released, two players that should be in attendance are recently signed prospects Mason Lohrei and Matthew Poitras.

The two weighed in on what it means to be a part of the Bruins organization on Wednesday with Bruins reporter and social content producer Elaine Cavalieri via Twitter.

“Obviously being lucky enough to be drafted by the Boston Bruins and then throughout the three years that I’ve been a prospect it’s just been unreal to meet everybody in the organization and see how they operate,” Lohrei told Cavalieri. “There’s truly nothing like it.”

Lohrei was drafted by the Bruins in 2020 and signed a two-year entry-level contract with Boston on May 10. He decided to forgo the rest of his collegiate career with Ohio State when he signed an amateur tryout in March after the Buckeyes were eliminated by the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the men’s NCAA quarterfinals. The defenseman made his debut with the Providence Bruins in an April 6 win against the Hershey Bears and finished the season playing in five AHL games for Providence where he registered one assist.

Poitras was drafted in the second round by the Bruins in 2022 and signed a three-year entry-level contract with Boston on May 5 after completing his amateur season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, where the forward amassed 16 goals and 79 assists.

“It’s a dream come true to be a part of any organization but to be a part of the Bruins organization, I’ve only been there a couple of times for development camp and camp last year but it’s nothing like any other spots around the league,” Poitras told Cavalieri. “… I think the Bruins, the staff here, the people you get to talk to — being in camp last year and then just trying and watch and learn; it’s just a great spot to be as a young guy.”

With the NHL roster unknown at this time given the list of free agents general manager Don Sweeney will have to address, along with salary cap restraints, Lohrei or Poitras could be legitimate options for coach Jim Montgomery when Bruins’ training camp opens on Sept. 20 at Warrior Ice Arena.