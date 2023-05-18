Tom Brady Helps Mentor Top QB’s From 2023 NFL Draft

Tom Brady has set himself up for a busy post-retirement career, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is still taking time to give back to those following in his NFL footsteps.

Brady joined Fanatics co-founder Michael Rubin and rapper Travis Scott to help impart some wisdom into the first four quarterbacks drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft about building their careers on and off the field.

Incredible lunch with @TomBrady and @trvisXX talking to our @Fanatics athletes @_bryce_young @CJ7STROUD @will_levis and @GVOaant about building their careers on and off the field! Thank you Tommy and Trav ? what an amazing discussion!! Can't wait to watch my guys kill it in? pic.twitter.com/SNqvBayw3r — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 18, 2023

The QB’s in question? Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans, Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts and Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans. Young, Stroud and Richardson were all drafted within the top four picks in April, with Levis slipping to the No. 33 pick in the second round.

NFL agent Deiric Jackson provided some context on the meeting, saying the four rookies completed their morning obligations at the NFLPA Rookie Premier, left for lunch where they were able to meet Brady, Rubin and Scott before returning to the premier event in Los Angeles.

Brady certainly has plenty he can teach the rookies on the field, but has perhaps just as much to give regarding their off-field exploits. The 45-year-old will begin a broadcasting career at some point following the 2023-24 season, where he will be honored by the New England Patriots for the first time since departing in 2020.