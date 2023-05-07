Celtics Wrap: James Harden Sparks 76ers Past Boston In OT To Even Series

The Philadelphia 76ers got the bounce-back win they desperately needed in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, but needed overtime to obtain it, pulling out a 116-115 victory over the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers even up the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Even after dominating in the first half and opening up a 15-point lead in the second half, the 76ers never felt comfortably in control as they left the door open for a Celtics comeback.

The Celtics barged through that opening midway through the fourth quarter and had leads at the end of regulation and in overtime, but they couldn’t close things out. They overtook the 76ers in the fourth quarter, had the final shot of regulation and held a lead with less than 30 seconds left in the extra frame.

But it still wasn’t enough. The Celtics also nearly stole a win when Marcus Smart drilled a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime. But the Celtics paid the price for taking too long to get into their final set as Smart just barely didn’t get the shot off in time. And many will question Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for not calling a timeout in that situation and keeping them in his pocket.

Instead of a thrilling victory and taking a stranglehold on the series, the Celtics are now in second-guess mode by not closing out their comeback.