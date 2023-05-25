Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 5 Online, On TV

The Celtics once again will try to keep their season alive Thursday night.

Boston staved off elimination with Tuesday evening’s win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at Kaseya Center. If the Celtics come out on top in Game 5 at TD Garden, the Heat will be forced to host Jayson Tatum and company Saturday. But if eighth-seeded Miami wins another game in Boston, it will advance to an NBA Finals matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

The Celtics are an 8-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 5. The total is set at 215.

Here’s how to watch the Boston-Miami meeting online and on TV:

When: Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT