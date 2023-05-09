Doc Rivers Thinks Celtics NBA Champ Deserves Head Coaching Shot

BOSTON — Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes he has the perfect candidate for a vacant head coaching job already on his staff.

And it just so happens that he won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Rivers had glowing praise for assistant coach Sam Cassell, who played just part of one season with Boston, prior to Tuesday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics at TD Garden, and the veteran bench boss believes Cassell should get more consideration to run his own team.

“He’s terrific,” Rivers said. “He’s got an incredible basketball mind and I wish people could just see the mind. He’s a brilliant basketball mind. When we have our offensive meeting and our defensive meetings, Sam’s the only one that goes to both because he’s that valuable. And it’s great. I go to both and Sam goes to both. … He deserves it.”

While Cassell has been rumored as a candidate for head coaching gigs in the past, he has never received the opportunity despite a winning pedigree as a player — he won three NBA titles in his 15-year career — and a lengthy history as an assistant. Cassell has spent the last 14 seasons as an assistant coach with most of that time spent on Rivers’ staff with the Los Angeles Clippers and 76ers.

The Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, who fired Mike Budenholzer following the team’s first-round exit, are all in the market for a head coach this offseason. And Cassell could be a fit at any of those spots.

His candidacy may grow with Rivers now campaigning for him and if the 76ers keep winning in the playoffs.