Bruins To Implement Hall Of Fame During Centennial Celebrations

The Boston Bruins held one final press conference on Tuesday at TD Garden to put an official end to the historic 2022-23 season.

Among all of the questions surrounding what could have been done differently in the first round of the playoffs, a new look to the roster due to free agency and cap constraints and the possible timeline for Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci’s decisions Bruins chief executive officer Charlie Jacobs spoke briefly about the plans for the upcoming season’s centennial celebration.

“We have a whole team of associates, both internal and external, that are working on a number of projects in flight. Everything from an era,” Jacobs said. “When I say era, Boston Bruins era is from players from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, all the way up to current, that we intend to celebrate throughout the season.”

Jacobs said one thing fans can expect to see is the implementation of the Bruins Hall of Fame called, “Heritage Hall,” and while Jacobs didn’t give specifics, he added there were many projects being worked on regarding the celebrations.

“Our job as management and ownership here is to do the best we can to honor the Boston Bruins legacy, and we don?t take that lightly,” Jacobs said. “The team of people that we have assembled, I?m very proud of, and hopefully when this is all over and behind us, we?ve written a playbook for other U.S.-based franchises that turn 100 years old for years to come.”

The commemorative logo for the 2023-24 season was unveiled during the Winter Classic at Fenway Park in January along with other items and events that will be celebrated throughout the season such as an original coffee-table style book and a black-tie gala benefitting the Boston Bruins Foundation.