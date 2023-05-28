Emotions Galore: Watch Celtics, Heat React To Incredible Game 6 Ending

Are you a Celtics fan who didn’t get enough Miami Heat tears following Derrick White’s insane game-winning shot to steal Game 6?

Boy oh boy, did you come to the right place!

The improbability of White’s shot made it so everyone had to scramble to find out whether it counted or not. That led to quick reactionary shots and LOTS of replays. What we didn’t get much of in the moment were shots of the Heat bench from when it became clear the shot counted. Well, until now.

Thanks to some clever editing, you can now watch the Celtics, Heat and Kaseya Center all react to Boston’s theft simultaneously.

Every angle of the reactions to Derrick White?s miracle at the buzzerhttps://t.co/pU9Em4dJRC pic.twitter.com/P6oD5XVdCV — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 28, 2023

Isn’t technology cool?

You want more? Here is the Celtics radio call, featuring the great tandem of Sean Grande and Cedric Maxwell.