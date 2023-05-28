Celtics’ Jayson Tatum In ‘Disbelief’ Over Derrick White’s Game 6 Buzzer-Beater

Jayson Tatum was still having trouble processing the ending of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals nearly an hour after the Boston Celtics walked off the floor at Kaseya Center in pure elation after a 104-103 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

It’s tough to fault the Celtics star for that, due to the stunning fashion in which they won to save their season.

Marcus Smart’s final-second 3-point attempt rimmed out, making it look like Boston’s season would come to a crushing end. But Derrick White, who inbounded the ball on the final play, crashed the offensive glass and got his put-back attempt to fall just before the buzzer sounded to lift the Celtics to an improbable win.

“Oh my God, that was incredible,” Tatum told reporters as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “We drew up a play. I was trying to get the ball. Jimmy (Butler) and (Max) Strus jumped out to me. Smart came in and shot it and we just crashed the glass. Everything was like a blur after that. D-White tipped it in but that felt like the longest 10 seconds ever waiting for the confirmation if he made it or not.

“I’m still like in disbelief. That (expletive) was crazy.”

The Celtics were on the verge of monumental collapse as they squandered a 10-point fourth-quarter lead with less than four minutes remaining. Butler put the Heat up with three seconds left after he got fouled by Al Horford and sunk the resulting three free throws to give the Heat a 103-102 lead.

While Jaylen Brown was in “full prayer mode” at that moment, Tatum, who netted a game-high 31 points on 8-of-21 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists, had already moved on to what the Celtics were going to do at the other end of the court.