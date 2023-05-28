Celtics Wrap: Boston Saves Season, Forces Game 7 With Insane Final Shot

The Boston Celtics are on the precipice of history, defeating the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, 104-103, on Saturday night at Kaseya Center in an instant classic.

The series is tied 3-3, with Game 7 set for Monday night.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

There has been plenty made about the Celtics’ struggles to get consistent production out of their stars this postseason.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who both made All-NBA after phenomenal regular seasons, have each put together some stinkers in the postseason. It is very much part of the reason why the Celtics, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, fell behind 0-3 to the No. 8 seeded Heat in this series. Brown was a minus-49 collectively between Games 2 and 3, while Tatum shot 33.3% from the field in Game 3.

The two stars haven’t consistently been stars for Boston, which is why it must have been nice to see Miami struggle with the same issue in Game 6.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who both made the NBA All-Star Game with Butler making All-NBA, saved their collective implosion for the worst time possible. Miami’s dynamic duo combined to average over 43 points per game in the regular season, but finished with just 35 points on 9-for-37 shooting in Game 6, forcing a bench scorer (Caleb Martin) and injured point guard (Gabe Vincent) to try and pick up the slack.