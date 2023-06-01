Heat’s Max Strus Takes Jab At Celtics Before Start Of NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics’ season may be over, however, they’re not done taking shots from the Miami Heat.
Heat guard Max Strus pulled a petty but well-deserved move of savoring the moment in eliminating the Celtics from the playoffs in their Eastern Conference finals battle, taking to social media to do so.
Strus re-published a screenshot of a story from 2019 after the Celtics released the now-27-year-old sharpshooting veteran. The Celtics parted ways with Strus after going undrafted out of DePaul and agreeing to a two-way contract with Boston. But Strus came up short of the final Celtics roster spot, instead losing out to now-Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green.
On Wednesday, the night before the Heat tipoff their NBA Finals matchup with the Denver Nuggets, Strus uploaded the screenshot at the end of a celebratory slide show on Instagram with the caption, “ECF CHAMPS.”
Petty move? Boss move? Both?
Strus averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in the conference finals against the Celtics, shooting 41.8% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range. In Game 1, which set the tone of a pivotal three-game run in the series for Miami, Strus scored 15 points off the bench in 34 minutes played.
The ultimate revenge, however, would come in the form of doing what the Celtics have failed to do for the last 15 years: Win the Finals and raise a banner to the rafters.