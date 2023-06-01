Five Burning Questions Facing Celtics This Offseason

The Boston Celtics are done, but their work isn’t.

After collapsing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, the Celtics transitioned from hopes of Banner 18 to looking ahead in the offseason. They underperformed, were unbearable to watch in the final eight quarters of their season and failed yet again despite having the road to the NBA Finals laid out perfectly for them.

So, what’s next?

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, believe it or not, has a lot to consider moving forward. With that being said, here are the five biggest questions posed by Boston’s miserable end to a failure of a season:

Is it time to move on from Marcus Smart?

Marcus Smart, a jack of all trades but master of none, was entrusted with running the floor as Boston’s go-to point guard this past season, and it was sustainable at best.

Boston never found an offensive identity, heavily running 3-and-D by chucking up as many outside shots as possible, per head coach Joe Mazzulla’s request while rarely opening up the floor to disperse the scoring contribution. Smart averaged 11.5 points on 41.5% from the field with a career-high 6.3 assists, which speaks volumes.

Smart gives it his all on the defensive end, nobody can take that from him. But is he a reliable floor general that can lead a championship-contending offense? That’s yet to be proven.