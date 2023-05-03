How Bruins Compare Round 1 Exit To 2019 Game 7 Stanley Cup Final Loss

The Bruins have suffered some heartbreaking losses over the last decade and only added to that with their first-round exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

Boston shattered NHL records all season and held a 3-1 lead before it slipped away on home ice in Game 7.

Bruins fans have seen ugly losses at TD Garden — particularly in Game 7 — but how the 2022-23 regular season came to an end, it only seemed fitting that the Stanley Cup would be raised by Patrice Bergeron before handing it over to his teammates.

But it didn’t end that way, much like it didn’t end in triumph in 2019 when the Bruins fell in Game 7 to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final on home ice. Bergeron, David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk were part of the 2019 team that watched their opponent celebrate being champions at TD Garden.

Every loss stings — some more than others — but Boston’s first-round exit in 2023 is up there with 2019.

“It’s very disappointing and frustrating and definitely on the same line and it’s disappointing for sure,” Bergeron, who isn’t sure what his future holds, told reporters Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena, per a team-provided transcript.

For Krejci, who returned this season after a year-long absence due to playing in the Czech Republic, the loss comes with “mixed emotions.” The longtime center revealed it’s Bruins or retirement, but Krejci also knows this could have been his lost shot at a Stanley Cup.