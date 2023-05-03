Jackson Mahomes Arrested On Charges Of Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes on Wednesday was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual battery and a fourth count of battery, per KCTV5 in Kansas City.

Mahomes, the younger brother of superstar quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, was booked in the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. According to Overland Park police, Jackson’s arrest was made in response to an accusation made by an Overland Park restaurant owner who claimed the 22-year-old assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents. A video of the incident in question shows Jackson forcibly kissing the restaurant owner, 40, on Feb. 25, 13 days after Patrick’s Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

Jackson’s legal team denied the claims.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” a statement to KCTV5 read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon. His older brother’s team currently is the odds-on favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the Super Bowl in the upcoming NFL season.