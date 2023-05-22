Joe Mazzulla Believes Celtics Lost Defensive Identity, He’s Reason Why

Boston Celtics first-year head coach Joe Mazzulla admitted Sunday night the group lost its defensive identity in its Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

“I think some of that defensive identity has been lost, and we have to get that back, and that’s where part of that is on me to make sure we get that back,” Mazzulla told reporters Sunday after Boston’s 128-102 defeat put them in a 3-0 hole in the best-of-seven series, per ASAP Sports.

It isn’t solely on Mazzulla to get it back. These are professionals who shouldn’t need a pat on the butt in order to have the desire to win, and defense largely rests on desire and will. But it also shouldn’t be a surprise if the Celtics aren’t able to do so at this point of the campaign. And that is because of the coach.

It was made rather clear this season that Mazzulla wanted to try and alter the identity of the Celtics. He consistently pointed to the number of 3-pointers the Green took, stressing the more attempts from long range, the better. His term “offensive intentionality” was used too many times to count. He opted to stray from the double-big lineup featuring Robert Williams and Al Horford even when Williams returned to full health. That lineup once perplexed opponents because of its ability to guard. Instead, Mazzulla rode with Derrick White as to ensure the Celtics would play smaller and have more 3-point shooters on the floor. His lineups and substitutions, including keeping Grant Williams out of the rotation due to coach’s decisions, all portrayed to the change of mindset.

“I think just the execution, just we’re not connected,” Mazzulla said. “Usually at our best, we’re connected, we’re together, we’re physical on the defensive end, and we don’t have that right now.”

Again, it shouldn’t come as any surprise. But now it’s fair to view to it as a miscalculation at best and championship-hindering mistake at worse.

The Celtics initially found their identity under former coach Ime Udoka because of the way he stressed a buy-in on defense. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown developed their all-around games because of it. Udoka leaned into physicality, versatility and size, knowing it would go a long way on the defensive end. Mazzulla came in and stressed offense.