Victor Wembanyama vs. Caleb Williams: Which Futures Bet is Best? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

So, the million-dollar question: Victor Wembanyama for NBA Rookie of the Year or Caleb Williams as the first QB off the board for the NFL Draft? Time to break it down, folks.

First, let’s talk about Wembanyama, hailed as the best draft prospect since LeBron James and hyped as possibly the greatest basketball player we’ve ever seen. Yeah, you heard right. But let’s keep our feet on the ground for a sec. Sure, the hype is huge, but it’s the real world we’re talking about, not some dreamland.

What if he ends up with the San Antonio Spurs (he will), with Gregg Popovich giving him five minutes of playtime a night? Classic Pop move, right? “Earn your stripes, son!” And just like that, his chances of becoming Rookie of the Year could plummet.

Now, let’s swing over to Caleb Williams. We all know he’s the top QB prospect, and teams have been drooling over him for years. But let’s hit the brakes. As soon as he wraps up the regular season, football pundits will start poking holes. “His hands look a tad small. Oh, it’s just Lincoln Riley’s system. He’s just a system QB.”

And then, out of nowhere, Drake Maye from North Carolina starts rising. Don’t even get me started on the unknown QB who clocks a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash while holding a cat. Seriously, we’ve seen this story before.

So here’s the deal. Even with all the hypothetical pitfalls, I’ve got to lean toward Wembanyama. If he lives up to even a fraction of the hype, he’ll be playing significant minutes on a struggling team, which should boost his Rookie of the Year chances. In the crazy world of sports betting, sometimes you’ve just got to go with your gut. So, it has to be Wembanyama. Right?

You make your call. Happy betting!

