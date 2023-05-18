Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints How Heat Forced Celtics To ‘Let Go Of The Rope’

The Miami Heat essentially forced the Boston Celtics into submission in Game 1 in their Eastern Conference finals matchup, riding a dominant third quarter performance to an unforeseen victory at TD Garden.

There are a millions ways to describe Boston’s performance from Wednesday night, most of which have actually been used by the Celtics. In what has felt like a mass admission of guilt, the entire roster has pointed to their faults following the ugly loss. Jaylen Brown didn’t like the energy put forth by Boston in the matchup, Marcus Smart admitted to a troubling season-long trend, Jayson Tatum knew exactly what went wrong in his postgame presser and Robert Williams III topped it off with message about the C’s habits.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla chose to take a simple route, saying his team “let go of the rope.”

“They switched defenses and switched more in the second half,” Mazzulla said following Thursday’s film session, per Taylor Snow of Celtics.com. “And switching defenses slow you down and you have to fight for your spacing, fight for advantages. You have to fight to create separation, and so being able to make the adjustment on how we play versus one defense versus a switching defense is important. So we just have to fight for that and we can generate those threes by creating separation, by creating advantages.

“… Letting go of the rope is something that if you don’t fight through spacing on every possession, you’re letting go of an opportunity to put ourselves in a good position and if we don’t pay attention to the tendencies and details we let go of the rope. So it wasn’t like we purposely did it. It’s just you have to understand the details are the most important thing and we do a good job of fighting for that through a lot of moments of the game. But we have to do it for 48 minutes.”

There are a couple of things that stand out from Mazzulla in that quote, as he mentions making adjustments based off the opposing defense and fighting for a full 48 minutes.

We’ll start with the comment about playing a complete game, as it seemed to directly contradict what he said in the immediate aftermath of Game 1. Mazzulla was quick to point out how the Celtics won the first, second and fourth quarters in his postgame press conference, pulling a page out of his predecessor Ime Udoka’s book. That mentality has possibly dissipated a bit as he saw how ugly that third quarter got for Boston.