Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Gets Snippy Over Game 1 Preparedness

BOSTON — Al Horford having to stop practice on the eve of the Eastern Conference finals with the Celtics not taking it seriously enough was a sign that Boston didn’t have the right mindset heading into Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

And at points it looked like the mindset carried over with the Celtics stumbling in the series opener to fall to the Heat, 123-116, at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

While many things went wrong for the Celtics, head coach Joe Mazzulla vehemently pushed back on if preparedness was an issue as he got into a testy exchange with a reporter after the defeat.

“We were prepared. We play harder in the first half and then they outplayed us for one quarter,” Mazzulla said. “So, we were prepared for it. We had the right mindset heading into the game.”

Mazzulla then cut off the reporter, reiterating what he had just stated.

“We had the right mindset heading into the game and we were prepared,” Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla on several occasions pointed out that the Celtics outscored the Heat in three out of the four quarters. He did acknowledge that the third quarter made all the difference with the Celtics getting beaten down, 46-25, in the frame. But Mazzulla believed the third-quarter problems had nothing to do with preparation.