Patriots 2023 Schedule Revealed: Dates, Times For All 17 Games

The defending NFC champs in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers in Week 3. A mid-November trip to Germany. Christmas Eve in Denver. New Year’s Eve in Buffalo.

The New England Patriots on Thursday released their full 2023 season schedule, announcing the dates, times, matchups and TV info for all 17 games (plus the bye week).

Here’s the road New England will need to navigate if it hopes to return to the NFL playoffs this season:

Preseason (dates/times TBA)

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans

Week 2: at Green Bay Packers

Week 3: at Tennessee Titans

Regular season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 5 vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Indianapolis Colts in Germany (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 7 at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime)

Week 15: Monday, Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 at Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, Jan. 6/7 vs. New York Jets (TBD)