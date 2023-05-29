Paul Pierce Couldn’t Contain Excitement After Celtics’ Game 6 Win

Celtics fans all over surely were going berserk at the end of Saturday night’s game at Kaseya Center.

Paul Pierce definitely was.

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals provided arguably the most exciting win of the season for Boston to date. The C’s appeared to be bound for summer vacation when Marcus Smart rimmed out a potential game-winning 3-point attempt with seconds remaining, but Derrick White came out of nowhere with a buzzer-beating put-back to book a Game 7 and keep Boston’s NBA championship dreams alive.

Shortly after White’s heroics, Pierce took to Instagram and posted a real-time reaction to the Celtics’ season-saving win. At that point in time, all The Truth could get out were triumphant screams.

It would not be at all surprising if Pierce is in attendance for the Celtics’ Game 7 matchup with the Miami Heat. And if Boston fans get their way, the Basketball Hall of Famer won’t be the only memorable Boston sports figure at TD Garden on Monday night.

Tipoff for the winner-take-all showdown between the Celtics and the Heat tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner moves on to a 2023 NBA Finals matchup with the Western Conference champion Denver Nuggets.