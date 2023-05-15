Red Sox DFA Relief Pitcher Ryan Brasier After Loss To Cardinals

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move shortly after suffering a three-game sweep against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Boston designated right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Braiser for assignment, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive. The move came just hours after Brasier made a struggling appearance out of the bullpen at Fenway Park during Boston’s rubber match with St. Louis.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave Braiser the nod out of the bullpen in the sixth inning. Yet, like Corey Kluber and Brennan Bernardino, who took the mound before him, Brasier failed to limit the damage poured on by the Cardinals’ offense. Braiser pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs off four hits, including a home run.

While the Red Sox fell to the Cardinals, 9-1, Brasier’s ERA rose from 6.75 to 7.29 by night’s end.

Brasier allowed 17 earned runs over the course of 21 innings of relief pitched this season with Boston. The Cardinals, who became the third team to sweep the Red Sox at Fenway Park this season, ended Brasier’s streak of three consecutive scoreless appearances (three innings) en route to the win column.

“Obviously, no hard feelings,” Braiser told reporters, per Smith. “Like I said, I know it’s a business. And things happen. But hopefully get picked up in a day or two and try to go win somewhere else.”

Brasier spent the last six seasons in Boston, originally signed to a minor league contract by the Red Sox back in 2018.