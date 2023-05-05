Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora ‘Likes’ Boston’s Grinding Offense This Season

The Red Sox continue to roll, completing their four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Boston’s bats made Toronto pitching pay by combining for 58 hits and 32 runs over the course of the four games.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game that he liked the way the team’s offense was grinding at-bats to get to the opposing pitchers throughout not just this series, but the season as a whole, especially Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, who has had success against Boston in the past.

“We didn’t have a lot of swings and misses on strikes,” Cora told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We put pressure on him on the bases. … And today, I think we had the personnel to do that compared to last year. And we got on, and we were looking to put pressure on him.”

The Red Sox offense tapped Gausman in the first inning when Masataka Yoshida launched a 400-foot bomb to center, giving Boston the early 1-0 lead.

“Obviously, the big swing by Yoshida right away put us in a good spot,” Cora said. “Then the team was good (at the plate), and it was just fun to watch. … Overall a great, great game.”

Cora said the lineup of young contributing players is what’s helping to get it done for the Red Sox offensively.