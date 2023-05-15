Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Reflects On Rough Series Vs. Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals offense haunted the Boston Red Sox once again, this time not requiring any ninth-inning heroics to finish off their three-game sweep at Fenway Park on Sunday night.

Dropping their series finale, 9-1, the Red Sox were doomed from the get-go, setback by their pitching beyond that of their starter.

Corey Kluber unsuccessfully attempted to doge the long ball against opponents, allowing two to the Cardinals through five innings of work. Kluber allowed four earned runs off seven hits and three walks while striking out five hitters. However, despite several calls to the bullpen from manager Alex Cora, Boston was unable to stop the bleeding throughout the night.

Brennan Bernardino and Ryan Brasier combined to allow five earned runs off six base hits, including a home run, to the Cardinals. Boston did hold St. Louis scoreless in the ninth inning, after failing to do in back-to-back games, but by that time, it was much too late.

“We played two good games, and we lost in the ninth, and today, they kicked our butt,” Cora told reporters postgame, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game:

— Kluber, who took home his fifth loss of the season, is yet to earn a win at Fenway Park this season. The Cardinals rallied to take Kluber deep on two occasions through his five innings on the mound, raising his season total for home runs allowed to 11.