Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Reflects On Rough Series Vs. Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals offense haunted the Boston Red Sox once again, this time not requiring any ninth-inning heroics to finish off their three-game sweep at Fenway Park on Sunday night.
Dropping their series finale, 9-1, the Red Sox were doomed from the get-go, setback by their pitching beyond that of their starter.
Corey Kluber unsuccessfully attempted to doge the long ball against opponents, allowing two to the Cardinals through five innings of work. Kluber allowed four earned runs off seven hits and three walks while striking out five hitters. However, despite several calls to the bullpen from manager Alex Cora, Boston was unable to stop the bleeding throughout the night.
Brennan Bernardino and Ryan Brasier combined to allow five earned runs off six base hits, including a home run, to the Cardinals. Boston did hold St. Louis scoreless in the ninth inning, after failing to do in back-to-back games, but by that time, it was much too late.
“We played two good games, and we lost in the ninth, and today, they kicked our butt,” Cora told reporters postgame, according to Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.
Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Cardinals game:
— Kluber, who took home his fifth loss of the season, is yet to earn a win at Fenway Park this season. The Cardinals rallied to take Kluber deep on two occasions through his five innings on the mound, raising his season total for home runs allowed to 11.
— Kluber has allowed at least one home run in each of his eight starts made this season, allowing multiple long balls now three times with the Red Sox.
— Cora provided a brief pitching staff update afterward, regarding left-hander Joely Rodríguez.
“Good chance (Rodríguez is activated Monday),” Cora said, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.
— Alex Verdugo, who went 1-for-3 at the plate, recorded the only extra-base hit from the Red Sox — a double — all night long.
— Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who three home runs during the series in Boston, is now 13-for-34 with six home runs in games played throughout his career at Fenway Park.
— Red Sox reliever Richard Bleier was the only pitcher to not allow a run to the Cardinals, tossing a scoreless ninth inning.
— First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the full game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.