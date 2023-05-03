Red Sox Wrap: Home Run Party Saves Boston From Disastrous Inning

The Boston Red Sox improved their winning streak to four games Tuesday, leaving Fenway Park with a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston improved to 17-14 on the campaign, while Toronto fell to 18-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox looked like they were dead in the water after the Blue Jays exploded in the fifth inning for six runs.

The Red Sox entered the frame with a three-run lead, but Tanner Houck’s third time through the order proved to be disastrous once again. He allowed three hits, walked one and got crossed up with Connor Wong to spark things for Toronto, who cashed in on a Daulton Varsho three-run home run to double Boston up. It was a perfect representation of something that has held Houck back for years, but ultimately wouldn’t matter for the Red Sox.

Boston’s offense put together a strong night at the plate, carrying sustained success throughout the game.

The Red Sox scored in six different innings, with home runs from Christian Arroyo, Masataka Yoshida and Wong proving to be the catalyst for a seven-run night. The 26-year-old catcher’s second ended up as the difference maker.