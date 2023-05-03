Boston’s Favorite ‘Uncle’ Isn’t Ready To Hang Up Bruins’ Skates

BRIGHTON, Mass. — It’s been a rough couple of days for the Bruins and their fans since dropping the heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Most of the Black and Gold leadership has had a hard time articulating exactly what happened, but veteran Nick Foligno was pretty clear about how he felt about the loss and his future as a Bruin on Tuesday during exit-interview day at Warrior Ice Arena.

“Yeah, I think, like anyone, I think we’re extremely disappointed, and I think we have to look honestly in the mirror and realize we didn’t get the job done,” the 35-year-old winger said. “I think that’s the way you move forward, you take it on the chin, and you reflect and remember this feeling and put it toward what it’s going to allow you to become better from it.”

Regardless of the outcome, Foligno was very matter-of-fact regarding what the team achieved during the season; it shouldn’t be overlooked.

“It doesn?t take away from this group, I think that’s the, it’s a results business, and we didn’t get the job done so we’re disappointed for ourselves and the work we put in and our fanbase and the excitement that we created this year with the run we went on and not getting it done hurts, but it doesn’t take away from what this group’s accomplished and what we bonded over all year long, and we talked about a special group, it doesn’t take away from that, it is a special group and will continue to be, and we have to make sure we keep sight of that as well.”

The uncertainty of his future is something Foligno will be pondering over the next few weeks, even months as his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

“I think that’s probably the most emotional part too, not really knowing what’s going to happen here,” he said. “I think it’s no secret, I love it here. I’ve bonded with these guys, and we’ve gone through a lot, and I’ve felt like I’ve given what I can to this group, and I hope to come back and finish what we’ve started.”