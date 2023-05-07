Red Sox Wrap: Massive Inning Propels Boston To Eighth Straight Win

The Red Sox continued their three-game interleague series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-4 win on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. The triumph extended Boston’s win streak to eight games and also clinched a third straight series win.
The Red Sox, handing the Phillies their sixth straight loss, improved to 21-14, while Philadelphia fell to 15-19 on the season.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox offense did what they do best — chase the opposing starting pitcher from the game before the end of the fourth inning.
Philadelphia pitcher Bailey Falter had retired the first nine batters he faced, but with Boston trailing 1-0, Rob Refsynder stepped into the batter’s box to face Falter for the second time, and it would end with the Red Sox getting the best of the southpaw.
After a 32-pitch inning and five runs scored off six hits, Falter relinquished pitching duties to Luis Ortiz to record the final out of the fourth.
Boston’s offense connected for four doubles among the 10 hits off Philadelphia’s pitching. Across the mound, Red Sox pitching gave up 10 hits but only allowed four runs, two of which were solo home runs.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers continued his clutch hitting for the Red Sox when the third baseman connected on a 91 MPH fastball for a double, driving in two runs to give Boston the 2-1 lead. Devers finished the game going 3-for-5 from the plate, with 2 RBIs and a run scored.
— Refsnyder, who started off the Red Sox’s massive fourth inning with a single, drove in two runs in the sixth with a double down the left field line. Refsnyder, 2-for-5 off Philly pitching, returned to the lineup with Masataka Yoshida having a scheduled day off.
— Bryce Harper launched his first home run in just his fourth game since returning from Tommy John surgery. The solo shot in the fifth brought the Phillies within two runs, trailing 5-3. Harper finished the game 2-for-5 from the plate.
