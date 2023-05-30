Recently Released Patriots Tackle Reportedly Signing With Jets

Yodny Cajuste reportedly is staying in the AFC East.

The 27-year-old offensive tackle plans to sign with the Jets, according to a Tuesday morning report from Brian Costello of the New York Post. Cajuste, who signed a restricted free agent tender with the Patriots earlier this offseason, was released by New England on May 18.

He took a free agent visit with the Jets last week and now will get a chance to earn a roster spot in New York. The Jets need help on their offensive line, so Cajuste has a real opportunity to get his career back on track.

The Patriots selected Cajuste in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The West Virginia product battled injuries and didn’t appear in a single game over his first two seasons, but he saw two starts in 2021 before making a career-high three starts last season. Cajuste has the size and talent to be an effective offensive tackle in the NFL, but he routinely looked overmatched when given chances in Foxboro.

With Cajuste now out of the picture, New England no longer rosters any members of its 2019 draft class.