Latest Patriots Release Underscores Harsh Reality Of 2019 Draft Class

The Patriots on Thursday put the final nail in the coffin that carries their 2019 NFL Draft class.

New England selected 10 players in that draft, and none of them are on the current roster. Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste was the last one standing, but he was released Thursday, just over a month after signing his restricted free agent tender, the salary for which wasn’t guaranteed.

Cajuste, a fourth-round pick in 2019, battled injuries and didn’t appear in a single game over his first two seasons. But he saw some action in 2021 and a solid training camp last summer indicated he finally might’ve turned a corner. Cajuste wound up making a career-high three starts last season, but he failed to impress and by the end of the season was backing up Conor McDermott. Now, he’s on the open market.

Cajuste’s release followed the recent departures of punter Jake Bailey and running back Damien Harris, both of whom also were drafted in 2019. Bailey and Harris both enjoyed great stretches in Foxboro, and fellow 2019 draftee Chase Winovich racked up 11 sacks over his first two seasons. So, it’s not as if the Patriots didn’t find any good players that year.

However, on the whole, it’s hard to view that draft as anything other than a failure, particularly because it wasn’t long ago. The only other draft class from the previous eight years that isn’t represented on the current roster is the 2016 group, which included the likes of Joe Thuney, Jacoby Brissett, Elandon Roberts and Ted Karras.

Here’s a rundown of each player the Patriots drafted in 2019, along with their current professional status:

Round 1: WR N’Keal Harry (currently unsigned)

Round 2: CB Joejuan Williams (now with Minnesota Vikings)

Round 3: DE Chase Winovich (now with Houston Texans)

Round 3: RB Damien Harris (now with Buffalo Bills)

Round 3: OT Yodny Cajuste (currently unsigned)

Round 4: G Hjalte Froholdt (now with Arizona Cardinals)

Round 4: QB Jarrett Stidham (now with Denver Broncos)

Round 5: DT Byron Cowart (now with Texans)

Round 5: P Jake Bailey (now with Miami Dolphins)

Round 7: CB Ken Webster (currently in Canadian Football League)