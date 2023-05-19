Patriots Rumors: Why Coaches, Players So Impressed By Mac Jones This Offseason

It sounds like Mac Jones is putting his best foot forward this offseason.

NFL reporter Mike Giardi recently spoke about Jones with a handful of anonymous Patriots coaches and players who’ve been around the young quarterback “the longest.” On Friday, he tweeted three quotes, all of which paint a great picture of how Jones is handling himself ahead of a pivotal third season.

“Continued positive reviews from teammates/coaches who have been around Mac Jones the longest,” Giardi tweeted.

— “Confident. Leading like we know he can.”

— “Ready to remind you (media/fans) why he was a playoff QB in year one.”

— “Energized” by the change (Bill O’Brien as OC).”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Jones having a positive reaction to the hiring of O’Brien. Mark Daniels of MassLive reported something similar after the Patriots made O’Brien their new offensive coordinator in January.

Will all of this positive offseason energy translate to real success on the field? We’ll just have to wait and see.