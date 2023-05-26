Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Loses Mind While Getting Ejected Again

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone continued to wage his war against Major League Baseball umpires Thursday night.

Boone recorded his third ejection in the last 10 games when he vehemently voiced his displeasure over Edwin Moscoso’s strike zone to get tossed after the top of the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Boone at one point even held up four fingers, indicating that he believed the umpire missed four calls.

It was the fourth ejection already this season for the 50-year-old Boone and you can watch his tirade here:

Aaron Boone has been ejected for the 3rd time in the Yankees last 10 games



What might have set off Boone is an at-bat by Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson in the first inning, according to The Associated Press. Henderson walked on six pitches as Moscoso called three balls on borderline pitches from Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt.

Boone has now been ejected 50 times during his five-plus seasons at the helm of the Yankees, and it certainly has been a regular occurrence this season. Even though the Yankees are playing well and sit in third place in the American League East, maybe at this point Boone prefers having his nights end early by blowing off some steam and giving the umpires an earful.