Red Sox Notes: James Paxton’s Assessment Of ‘Awesome Night’ Vs. Guardians

The Boston Red Sox bounced back from a three-game losing streak off the back of an elite performance on the mound from James Paxton against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

Paxton, who’s made just 10 starts in the past four seasons, put forth his most resilient and gutsy effort since debuting with the Red Sox this season. The left-hander provided seven innings, allowing just two earned runs off six hits and two walks while striking out nine Cleveland hitters in a no-decision in Boston’s 5-4 victory over the Guardians at Progressive Field.

“It’s great that I’m able to go seven tonight,” Paxton told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s not really something that’s on my mind. You know, I’m out there every night trying to do the same thing — trying to go as far as I can.”

The work was cut out for Paxton from the very get-go.

In the first inning, the Guardians attacked quickly and pushed across two runs — their only rally against Paxton — but weren’t able to scrap anything else beyond that until the eighth inning when Boston went to its bullpen.

“That was big. To be able to go up there and keep them at two and give us a chance to come back which we did, which was great and it was an awesome night for the team,” Paxton explained, per NESN. “I feel like I keep on progressing, figure some things out each time out and keep on dialing some things in and I feel like I’m getting better and better.”

The Red Sox offense took time to come around, rallying in the eighth inning, however, had it not been for Paxton setting the tone, Boston could’ve easily fallen back to the loss column for a fourth straight time. Especially considering the fact that Cleveland didn’t give in easily and brought Boston’s lead down to one in the eighth inning.