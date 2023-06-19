Wyndham Clark Outlasts Rory McIlroy To Capture U.S. Open Victory

Wyndham Clark pulled off a stunning performance at the U.S. Open on Sunday to earn his first major title at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Going up against the No.1 golfer in the world Rory Mcllroy, Clark entered the stage as an underdog. He failed to qualify for the previous two U.S. Open tournaments after finishing ranked 75th and 76th, respectively, in 2021 and 2022.

Yet, Clark prevailed, finishing 10-under, which was one stroke better than Mcllroy and five ahead of Rickie Fowler. As expected, the victory led to an emotional response from Clark after being presented with his U.S. Open trophy.

“I just felt like my mom was watching over me today,” Clark explained afterward, per PGA Tour video. “She can’t be here and miss you, mom. But I just feel like I’ve worked so hard and I’ve dreamed about this moment for so long. There’s been so many times I’ve visualized being here in front of you guys and winning this championship. I just feel like it was my time.”

All the emotions ❤️@Wyndham_Clark’s family couldn’t be more proud of him @USOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/ly9vNEJM1W — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 19, 2023

Clark became the fifth consecutive player to record a first-time major championship win at the U.S. Open. It was also Clark’s first PGA Tour victory since the 29-year-old won the Wells Fargo Championship back in May.