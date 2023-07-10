Bruins Reach Deal With Acquired Defenseman, Avoid Arbitration

The Boston Bruins and Ian Mitchell were set to meet for an arbitration hearing in just over two weeks.

But now, neither side will have to attend that gathering.

The Bruins announced Monday afternoon they came to a one-year contract agreement with Mitchell, who Boston acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks last month along with Alec Regula in exchange for Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno. Mitchell’s one-year deal will carry a cap hit of $775,000.

The 24-year-old defenseman played in 35 games this past season with the Blackhawks, totaling one goal and seven assists for eight points. He played in 82 games across three seasons with the Blackhawks, registering four goals and 12 assists along with a minus-21 rating.

Mitchell, who was selected No. 57 overall by Chicago in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, will have a chance to become a part of a Bruins defensive corps that will have a new look to it next season thanks to the departures of Dmitry Orlov and Connor Clifton.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery believes Mitchell can “fit in really well” with Boston. Montgomery and Mitchell already have a previous connection with Montgomery coaching the blue liner for a season at the University of Denver.

By agreeing to terms with Mitchell, the Bruins have just two arbitration hearings left on the docket with goalie Jeremy Swayman and forward Trent Frederic.