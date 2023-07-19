Former Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber is picking up right where he left off this season after finishing as the National League leader in home runs last season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Schwarber went yard for the 26th time this season, taking Brewers starting pitcher Julio Teherán deep on the very first pitch of Philadelphia’s 4-3 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday. That round-tripper served as a career highlight-setter for Schwarber, who’s now homered in four consecutive games, the longest streak of his seven-year big league career. It also made for the 30-year-old’s 10th homer on the first pitch of an at-bat this season, the most of any player in Major League Baseball, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

In his last four games, Schwarber has gone 5-for-20 with four home runs and eight RBIs, recording 17 total bases.

However, going deep to get Philadelphia on the scoreboard wasn’t Schwarber’s only noteworthy contribution against the Brewers.

Story continues below advertisement

In the fifth inning, Schwarber showed off his hops in left field, reaching over the wall at Citizens Bank Park in order to rob Brewers infielder Owen Miller of guaranteed extra bases. Afterward, Schwarber acknowledged those shocked by his ability to leap high enough in order to cleanly complete the web gem.

“Everyone’s a little shocked I guess, that I can play left field,” Schwarber told reporters, according to Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio. “It was nice to make the play and, yeah, I mean, those are plays that you look forward to make. So, happy that I was able to catch it and it went in the glove and saved it in.”

WHAT A CATCH SCHWARBS pic.twitter.com/gYybLiGR9z — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 19, 2023

Schwarber is Philadelphia’s team leader in both home runs and walks (60) this season.