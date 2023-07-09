Ultimate Red Sox Show: Alex Cora Celebrates Anniversary Of His Trade To Red Sox

Alex Cora has been manager of the Red Sox for five years now, but he’s been apart of the organization, the city of Boston, and Red Sox nation for much longer. Cora was traded to the Red Sox on July 7, 2005, while he was playing for what were the Cleveland Indians at the time, and instantly started at shortstop for the team that night against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cora reflects on his first game with the team and his initial impressions of Boston and the Red Sox fanbase before diving into his outlook on the state of the Sox before they head into the All-Star break.

