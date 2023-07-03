It’s just beyond the halfway mark on the MLB season, and in the words of Red Sox president and CEO, Sam Kennedy, “it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.”

The Red Sox dropped three games to the Marlins at Fenway Park, and then turned around to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre in an exciting 5-4 finale today. That brings the Sox to 7-0 over the Blue Jays this season, and a step closer to proving Boston is capable of making it to the postseason.

Sam Kennedy says “there is nothing but belief,” in the Red Sox clubhouse that the team can make a run for the playoffs.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.