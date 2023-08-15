David Krejci Has ‘No Doubt’ In Bruins Leaders After Retirement

The Boston Bruins enter the 2023-24 season without two franchise pillars of nearly two decades, but they’re confident the foundation they built will continue without them.

Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement on July 25, and David Krejci joined his longtime teammate Monday. The Bruins organization and player sent their thanks to the 2011 Stanley Cup champions as the team prepares to avenge last season’s first-round exit.

Bergeron expressed confidence Boston would be fine without him, and Krejci echoed that same sentiment.

“I have no doubt. They still have (Brad Marchand). Who knows how long Marchy’s gonna be around?” Krejci told reporters with a smile, as seen on NESN. “You have Marcy, he’s been there a long time. Then you have (Charlie) McAvoy, Pasta, Charlie Coyle, there’s so many good players, so many good leaders in the dressing room. I’m not worried about the leadership in the room at all.”

Story continues below advertisement

Krejci also was optimistic is fellow countryman David Pastrnak would match him and win a Stanely Cup in Boston, and he also opened up about why he felt it was the right time to retire.

The Bruins begin their new era with the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on October 11.