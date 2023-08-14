David Krejci is hanging up his skates after 15 NHL seasons, further cementing the fact the Bruins are about to enter a new era in franchise history.

Krejci on Monday announced his retirement in a statement released by the team. Krejci’s decision comes just three weeks after captain Patrice Bergeron announced his own retirement.

“After 15 full NHL seasons, I have decided to retire from the best league in the world,” Krejci said in his statement Monday. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cam Neely and Don Sweeney for allowing me to take my time with my decision and announcement.

” … When I was drafted in 2004, I had no idea that I would be working with such incredible and driven people who would lead us to three Stanley Cup Finals, and winning the ultimate goal in 2011. I have made so many great friendships throughout the organization. You have always been there for me whenever I needed something, and I will always be here for you.”

He also had a message for the fans of Boston, the only NHL market he knew.

“And to Bruins fans and the city of of Boston — THANK YOU,” he wrote. “You have always treated me with nothing but respect and I will be forever grateful. I will miss playing in front of you. But I am and always will be a Bruin.”

Krejci, like Bergeron, went out seemingly with something still in the tank. The 37-year-old scored 16 goals and added 40 assists as part of a record-breaking Bruins team this past season while centering Boston’s second line. He calls it a career after 1,032 career games — all of them in the Black and Gold — with 231 goals and 555 career assists.

Krejci was always one of the Bruins’ best players, but he might not have ever been considered their No. 1 option. In some ways, that probably caused him to be underrated over the course of his impressive career. But he was incredibly dependable, giving the Bruins about 18 minutes per night for his entire career.

It’s no surprise one of the best seasons of his career came in 2010-11 when he was an integral part of the Bruins’ championship run. Centering a line with Nathan Horton and Milan Lucic, Krejci was at his absolute best, posting 13-49-62 totals. His postseason performance that spring was the stuff of legends. Krejci led the NHL in playoff points (something he did twice in his career), scoring 12 goals and adding 11 assists while helping deliver the Stanley Cup back to Boston for the first time since 1972. He had 13 points in 14 combined games between the Eastern Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final, including a sensational pass to Nathan Horton for the only goal scored in Game 7 of the conference finals.