Bruins Front Office Honors David Krejci Following Retirement Announcement

David Krejci announced he was retiring from the NHL on Monday after playing 15 seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Players that wore the Spoked-B with Krejci sent messages on social media and the team issued a heartfelt statement honoring the 37-year-old following his announcement in which he thanked the Bruins organization, including president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney, along with Boston fans in his retirement address.

Sweeney, Neely and Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs each issued their own statement honoring the Czech Republic native.

“Congratulations to David Krejci on a tremendous NHL career as a very special, life-long Boston Bruin,” Sweeney said in his statement on Monday. “David was always a big-time performer as he typically played his best hockey when the games meant the most, therefore endearing himself to his teammates and Bruins fans.

“I want to wish David, Naomi, Elina and Everett all the best as they begin to enjoy more family time and embark on their next chapter in life.”

“I want to congratulate David Krejci on an incredible career and thank him for his contributions to the Bruins organization over the past 16 years,” Neely said in his statement on Monday. “David was a special player and has been a big part of this team’s success. You just have to take a look at his success in the playoffs — leading the league in points twice — and his world-class playmaking ability.

“Coming back to play his 1,000th NHL game as a Bruin this past season showed how much this team and city has meant to David, and hopefully it also showed him what he means to our fans. I wish David, Naomi and their entire family all the best in their next chapter. Congratulations on an outstanding career.”

“I will never forget being at the NHL draft table in 2004 when we selected David Krejci,” Jacobs said in his statement on Monday. “Our team was thrilled to welcome such an energetic and passionate young player to our roster.

“Watching Krejci grow into a humble leader through his actions and integrity during his 1,000+ games in a Bruins jersey was tremendous to witness. He will forever be a part of the fabric of the Boston Bruins.”

Forever a part of the fabric. pic.twitter.com/jNRM4FAlto — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 14, 2023

Krejci’s announcement comes just three weeks after captain Patrice Bergeron’s decision to retire himself. With both centers hanging up the skates this summer, Brad Marchand and Milan Lucic remain as the only two members of the 2011 Stanley Cup winning team, further establishing the Bruins are about to embark on a new era for the franchise as it enters its centennial season in October.