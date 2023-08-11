Patrice Bergeron has plenty more time to spend at home after he announced his Boston Bruins retirement on July 25, and he gave back to the Québec community Thursday night.

The 2011 Stanley Cup champion was in Québec City for a pro-am charity hockey game. When his name was announced during pregame introductions, the crowd gave Bergeron nearly a two-minute standing ovation. The fans in attendance added in a “Bergy” chant during the ovation, and the Bruins great seemingly was at a loss for words as he waved at the crowd and couldn’t believe the reception he received.

It was a deserving one as Bergeron was just as great off the ice as he was on the ice. His absence from Boston will be tough to replace, but the former captain trusted his teammates can get the job done, and they were confident they could continue to build on the legacy Bergeron established.

The standing ovations likely are far from over. Whenever Bergeron makes his way back to TD Garden, Bruins fans surely will give him the send-off he is deserving of.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston opens the 2023-24 regular season against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at TD Garden.