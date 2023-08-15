David Krejci Confident Bruins, David Pastrnak Can Win Stanley Cup

The Bruins enter a new era when the puck drops for the 2023-24 season, but David Krejci was confident in Boston’s future.

David Krejci announced his NHL retirement Monday after 15 seasons. The announcement came after Patrice Bergeron retired on July 25.

Bruins front office, fans and players said their thanks to Krejci for his playoff moments and his accomplishments wearing the Black and Gold. Of course, David Pastrnak had a message for his best friend of nearly a decade.

Krejci spoke to reporters Tuesday through Zoom and revealed he took a similar approach Marc Savard and Patrice Bergeron took with him, where he would go up to them for questions and learn from them from afar. But the two grew closer and forever will be linked.

“… Obviously, being from the same country as him, we hit it off right away,” Krejci said, as seen on NESN. “We became best friends I would say. He just did the rest. He had so much talent. Smart kid, humble kid and look at him now.”

Pastrnak grew into one of the best forwards in the NHL, and Krejci was confident the 27-year-old could match what he accomplished with the Bruins in 2011.

“When he first showed up at 18 years old, we knew he’s got skills,” Krejci said. “He’s a good player, but you can’t predict the career he’s had. I’m really happy for him. He’s come a long way. He’s been through some tough times. I wish him all the best. There’s one thing he’s missing, the Stanley Cup. And I think he has a good chance with the Bruins. Hopefully, they’ll get it done soon.”

Boston will take a step back after a historic regular season, but it hopes it can avenge last season’s first-round exit and get the job done next season.