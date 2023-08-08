Bruins’ Confidence Not Wavering After Patrice Bergeron Retirement

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Boston Bruins are going to look a whole lot different in 2023-24.

There are plenty of reasons for the blanketing statement you just read. Boston will not only have a different aesthetic, celebrating its centennial season by donning a tweaked version of the iconic Black and Gold, but will see a reconstructed roster take the ice on Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Bruins traded Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Blackhawks to open up some cap space, and watched Tyler Bertuzzi and Dmitry Orlov stroll out the door to leave a few on-ice holes. They then signed the likes of Milan Lucic, Jesper Boqvist, James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Geekie to deals.

Unfortunately for B’s fans, the offseason didn’t end there. Patrice Bergeron retired on July 25, bringing an end to his incredible 19-season run with Boston and leaving holes not only on the ice, but off it.

The Bruins don’t intend on sulking over the loss, however, and instead are focused on honoring their legendary captain.

“He’s a player we’re gonna miss — the game of hockey is going to miss,” Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman said Tuesday. “He’s put in such an incredible foundation for the Bruins. Being a young guy in this young core that’s going to be a part of this organization for a long time, I know that we’re going to do everything we can to continue the legacy that he’s built.

“There were guys before him as well, don’t get me wrong. The Zdeno (Chara)’s and the incredible guys, but we have that older leadership that was built by him and we’re gonna do everything we can to honor his legacy and make sure we do everything we can to be great humans, great Boston Bruins and great hockey players.”

The Bruins are well served to honor Bergeron correctly, having retained both members of the 2023 William M. Jennings Trophy winning combo of Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

They also have David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and company returning as skaters, which is a lot more than most other teams can say.