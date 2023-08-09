With the departure of Shannon Sharpe, FS1 is taking a new approach to the other host chair on “Undisputed” across the debate desk from Skip Bayless.

The show added Super Bowl XLVIII champion Richard Sherman for a select number of episodes. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Bayless will have another rotating host on the show as well.

Former ESPN host Rachel Nichols will also share time co-hosting FS1’s morning debate show, per multiple reports. The 49-year-old mostly covered the NBA at her previous stop.

The addition makes sense for a show that prioritizes NBA and NFL coverage with Nichols to discuss basketball in addition to the football perspective that Sherman brings to the program.

On his podcast, Bayless also confirmed that rapper Lil Wayne will contribute to the show on Friday episodes. The five-time Grammy winner has a history with the show as the artist behind the ‘Undisputed’ theme songs.

“Undisputed” returns to the FS1 airwaves on Aug. 28.