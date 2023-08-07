In June, three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe left FS1’s morning talk show ‘Undisputed’ after seven years as a co-host with longtime television personality Skip Bayless.

The show is set to return on Aug. 28 with a new potential debate partner for Bayless.

Super Bowl XLVIII champion Richard Sherman is set to join the show as the new co-host, per multiple reports. Following his 11-year playing career, the 35-year-old gained media experience as an analyst with Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage as well as hosting The Richard Sherman Podcast through The Volume.

Throughout his career, Sherman played for the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The three-time All-Pro marks an interesting combination with Bayless with two passionate debaters. The pair also has on-air history after a long back-and-forth conversation on ESPN’s First Take back in 2013.