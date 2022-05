NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool earned a battling 2-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Tuesday at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Reds moved one point behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title with one game remaining.

Saints winger Nathan Redmond opened the scoring on the south coast though goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip secured a vital three points for Jürgen Klopp’s side.

What a goal from Nathan Redmond!



Southampton take a 1-0 lead over Liverpool. If this score holds, Manchester City will win the Premier League title.





LEVEL!



Takumi Minamino scores his 3rd goal this season for Liverpool.



