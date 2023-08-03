Mookie Betts and Eduardo Rodríguez, who spent five seasons as teammates with the Boston Red Sox, nearly rejoined during Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers nearly struck a deal involving Rodríguez, but it quickly fell to pieces after the 30-year-old exercised his no-trade clause. That would’ve added an elite left-handed arm to the Dodgers — a World Series contender — and reunited Rodríguez with several former Boston teammates including J.D. Martinez, Kiké Hernández, Joe Kelly and Betts.

Rest assured, there are no hard feelings after Rodriguez pulled a shocking move in sticking by Detroit and passing up on Los Angeles.

“I texted him, I don’t care what you do,” Betts said Wednesday, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “If you come, cool. If you don’t, cool. Our relationship is not based off that. We’ll always be boys. I didn’t give a damn what he did.”

Rodríguez further added context behind his decision, revealing that remaining close to his family was the key factor in rejecting the Dodgers. Obviously, when comparing both spots, Los Angeles has plenty more to offer beyond the West Coast sunshine.

The Dodgers, who are three years removed from their World Series victory in 2020, are leading the National League West through 105 games. Los Angeles also ranks second among NL teams in pitching victories (60) and home runs (169) with another deep October hunt in the Dodgers’ cards in the near future.

“Even if he said, ‘I just don’t want to become a Dodger,’ that’s fine with me,” Betts explained. “As long as he’s happy, he’s good, he’s feeling good. That’s all I care about.”

Rodríguez was a desirable trade target for several reasons. Rodríguez, so far, has put together the best season of his eight-year big league career, recording a career-best 2.95 ERA with 91 strikeouts over the course of 88 1/3 innings pitched (15 starts).

Betts received a reply after the fiasco went down, 24 hours following the trade deadline.

“He just said, ‘Bro, love you. Sorry I didn’t hit you back but I’ve got to do what’s best for my family,'” Betts told reporters Wednesday, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

Rodríguez might’ve shut down other deadline bidders, however, there might be another chance to hear out offers from outside organizations, courtesy of his opt-out option at the end of the season.