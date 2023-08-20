Break-dancing coaches, backflips in the outfield and 10-foot pitchers just scratch the surface of what you can expect to see at a Savannah Bananas ballgame.

Adam Pellerin discusses the inception of the infamous Bananas with team owner Jesse Cole on the “Ultimate Red Sox Show.”

Cole’s love affair with baseball started in Scituate, Mass., where he played before moving to Alabama to compete at the college level. An injury stopped his career from going to the majors, and at the same time sparked the idea for what what would later become the Savannah Bananas.

According to Cole, the foundation of banana ball is “fans first entertainment,” which the Bananas are never short on delivering. Choreographed dances, a pitcher on stilts, and guest appearances from MLB greats are brought to each ballpark the Bananas visit. Red Sox legend Johnny Damon even scored in their game against the Party Animals at Campanelli Stadium last week.

For more, check out the video above from the "Ultimate Red Sox Show," presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.