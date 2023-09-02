AEW Terminates Contract Of Former World Champion CM Punk

The tumultuous tenure of CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially come to an end.

AEW on Saturday announced that it fired top star CM Punk with cause after the company investigated an incident that occurred during its “All In” pay-per-view show last Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

AEW issued a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that said Punk (real name Phil Brooks) would have both his wrestling and employment contracts terminated.

“Following the investigation, the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to (AEW owner Tony) Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause,” the statement read.

Khan has been criticized for his favorability toward the 44-year-old, but ultimately stated that the decision was his, and his alone in the statememt.

The aforementioned incident in London happened between Punk and fellow AEW wrestler Jack Perry, the son of late actor Luke Perry, reportedly got into a physical altercation backstage during the pay-per-view. It was the second such altercation in the last year for Punk, who engaged in a scathing press conference and then reportedly got into a physical altercation with AEW wrestlers Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega, who are also company executive vice presidents, at 2022’s “All Out” pay-per view.

Punk is a former two-time AEW champion. He fought twice in the UFC after leaving WWE in 2014, where he spent nine years.