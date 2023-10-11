MJF Addresses Antisemitic Insult During AEW Dynamite Segment

Pro wrestling has a reputation for pushing boundaries into controversy, but fans felt a promo on AEW “Dynamite” on Tuesday crossed the line.

AEW’s flagship show aired a special “Title Tuesday” episode due to getting preempted on TBS for Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

The show was loaded with top stars and title matches as AEW competed with WWE “NXT” airing at the same time. AEW sought attention but likely wasn’t hoping for this kind of attention.

After Jay White’s win over “Hangman” Adam Page, White cut a promo on AEW world champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman. White was in possession of MJF’s belt as the two are scheduled to main event “Full Gear” next month.

“He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives.” MJF on the antisemitic insult torward him

The heel group Bullet Club Gold, in storyline, aimed to take everything from MJF, and Juice Robinson put his target at MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring, which will be competed for next week. Robinson said he would attack MJF with a roll of quarters with his name on it.

MJF typically does interviews in character, but opened last year about bullies using antisemitic slurs at him and told a story about his teammates from the football team throwing quarters at him, calling him a “Jew Boy.” Robinson clearly referenced that real-life moment and was criticized for it, especially with intensified action between Israel and Hamas.

AEW has not officially made a statement about the antisemitic actions, but MJF wrote lengthy statements on social media.

“(Tuesday) that piece of (expletive), Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared,” MJF posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for being different in any capacity.

“I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday #StandUpToJewishHate.”

Tonight that piece of shit, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared.



I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives.



On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for… pic.twitter.com/wc1oba4YFG — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 11, 2023

MJF shared a photo promoting himself speaking at a Stand Up To Jewish Hate event at Gillette Stadium.

Again, MJF typically speaks in character, and he slightly did in his social media posts. However, it seems he mixed in parts of what he himself wanted to say and what his babyface character would say.

“Muhammad Hassan was portraying an evil Muslim terrorist,” MJF said, referencing a past WWE character played by an Italian wrestler, who used the Iraq War as the basis for his character.

“I’m actually Jewish. I’ve actually gone through this. This is my real life!!!!! MY STORY! And I Look forward to giving Catharsis to every single person who’s ever been oppressed or bullied.

“If you think I’d play with that or take it lying down or WORST OF ALL Hide from the hard conversations like a coward …

“You’re on crazy pills. I look forward to the hard conversations this starts and creates. I look forward to people being further educated.

“My life’s work is to stand up to any and all injustices done to people due to something as Stupid as being different.

“To anyone that thinks that can’t be done through the avenue of professional wrestling. Then that’s an indictment on things that have happened in this sports past.

“I look forward to bringing this sport into the present. I look forward to knocking Juice Robinson’s teeth down his throat. And most of all I look forward to getting back the Triple B!”

Wrestling always has tried to use controversy to attract attention. Sgt. Slaughter famously turned heel by publicly supporting Saddam Hussein during the Gulf War.

But Tuesday seemed to be a reminder that modern-day fans have very little patience for those types of storylines.