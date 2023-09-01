NBA Legend Dennis Rodman Set For AEW Debut At United Center

Dennis Rodman will return to the United Center this Saturday, and he might lace up his wrestling boots again.

AEW announced the Basketball Hall of Famer will make his debut for the promotion on “Collision” in the final show before its “All Out” pay-per-view. There wasn’t any more information included, so it’s unknown what Rodman will do, but his appearance comes during a tumultuous period for AEW.

What will happen when the unpredictable @NBA Hall Of Famer #theWorm @dennisrodman returns to the @UnitedCenter, TOMORROW when Saturday Night #AEWCollision is LIVE from Chicago?!?



The promotion held a historic pay-per-view “All In” at Wembley Stadium, but the event was mired in controversy because CM Punk reportedly got into a fight before he was scheduled to open the card against Samoa Joe. He and Jack Perry, who is the real-life son of late actor Luke Perry, reportedly were suspended, and Punk likely will not appear at “All Out” this Sunday, according to Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling.

AEW still will roll through, though. Ricky Starks is scheduled on “Collision” to challenge pro wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to a strap match at “All Out.”

Rodman’s upcoming appearance on “Collision” will be his first major return to pro wrestling since he was on WCW in the late ’90s. His last match in WCW was against Randy Savage at Road Wild in 1999. His last official appearance was on Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling in 2008.